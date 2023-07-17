WATCH: 90-year-old woman dies in KZN old age home fire

A 90-year-old woman died following a fire at an old age home in Malvern, Durban, on Sunday. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that the old age home caught fire and the deceased was found lying unconscious on the bed.

“She was declared dead at the scene, and Malvern police have opened an inquest docket for investigation,” he said. The incident took place at the Victory Park Old Age Home in Ridley Road, Malvern. Kevin Pillay, from the Malvern Community Policing Forum, said a few other apartments had been destroyed.

Although Pillay did not specify what caused the fire, there is speculation that a candle was to blame as there was a power outage in the area, the Highway Mail reported. Video: Supplied “All other residents have been moved to their hall which is situated on site,” said Pillay.

Pillay requested essential items for residents which include blankets, bottled water, teas and coffee. “Please let us also say a prayer for our elderly residents and convey our condolences to the family of the resident that has passed away,” Pillay added. If you would like to assist, contact Pillay at 083 779 0444.

In another incident, over 1,000 people were left homeless following a devastating fire at the Kennedy Road informal settlement in the early hours of Sunday. According to the eThekwini Municipality, one person, aged 25, died and four others were injured. “A total of 1,101 homes were destroyed, leaving 1,710 adults and 647 children without a roof over their heads,” the City said in a statement.

In addition to their homes, residents lost belongings, legal documentation and other essentials. Municipal Disaster Management teams have conducted assessments and organised humanitarian support for affected families. NGOs such as Gift of the Givers, Meals on Wheels, and the Red Cross have worked closely with the City. Together, they have assisted with the provision of hot meals, mattresses, blankets, baby hampers, and mobile toilets.