eThekwini providing assistance to Kennedy Road informal settlement fire victims

Durban – The more than 1 000 people displaced by the Kennedy Road informal settlement fire over the weekend are being assisted. That was according to eThekwini Municipality communications head Lindiwe Khuzwayo on Monday morning, who said that the municipality is assisting the thousands of people displaced by the fire at the informal settlement in the early hours of Sunday.

“The fire, which took the life of one 25-year-old male from the Eastern Cape also left four people injured, destroyed 1 101 homes, leaving 1 710 adults and 647 children without a roof over their heads,” Khuzwayo said. “In addition to their homes, residents lost belongings, legal documentation as well as other essentials.” Khuzwayo said that municipal disaster management teams have concluded assessments and have organised the provision of humanitarian support for the affected families.

“NGOs such as Gift of the Givers, Meals on Wheels and Red Cross have worked closely with the City and together they have managed to assist with the provision of hot meals, mattresses, blankets, baby hampers and mobile toilets,” Khuzwayo said. She said that water tankers have also been made available. “Our Human Settlements Department is currently capturing the beneficiary list for the provision of building materials,” Khuzwayo said.

“The affected residents have been housed in the local community hall, though many have opted to stay near their sites due to fear of losing them.” Khuzwayo added that relief efforts continue. Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi is expected to visit Kennedy Road on Monday afternoon.

Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said that since the fire, the provincial disaster teams have been working tirelessly on-site, providing immediate assistance and relief to the affected individuals. “MEC Sithole-Moloi will actively participate in the government’s co-ordinated response efforts, ensuring that much-needed relief reaches the fire victims promptly. Additionally, she will outline the government’s strategy to expedite the relief operation and restore normalcy to the affected community,” Mngadi said. In addition, on Sunday, Khuzwayo said that one adult was killed and a child was missing. A search for the child was under way.