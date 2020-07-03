WATCH: A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: 5. Bumper sardine run as netters catch another huge haul off KZN beach There was excitement all around as fishing enthusiasts netted more than 200 crates of sardines in Winkelspruit in what is turning out to be a bumper Sardine 2020 run. It comes after huge shoals were netted between uMgababa and Scottburgh on Sunday. 4. Chief Justice Mogoeng lambasted over Israel comments

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has come under fire for supporting Israel ahead of its annexation of Palestinian land.

Calls came from all quarters for Mogoeng to withdraw his “offensive and divisive statements, which are inconsistent with South African foreign policy, human rights and international law”.

3. Businessman fighting Covid-19 dies after complaining of not being fed for two days

Businessman Shonisani Lethole's last tweet to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a plea for food, seemingly after staff at Tembisa Hospital failed to feed him for two days as he was a patient fighting Covid-19.

Five days later, Lethole died in hospital. The Health Ministry says it has launched an investigation as Lethole's family seek answers.

2. Decision to operate at 100% capacity despite Covid-19 restrictions attempted mass murder, says EFF

Santaco announced that taxis will operate at full capacity, while those travelling long distance routes will continue travelling without a permit.

The announcement, which was a response to the government denying requests to increase Covid-19 financial relief to R20 000 per taxi, was roundly condemned.

1. Cape Town enforcement officers violently eject naked man from shack

City of Cape Town law enforcement officials were caught on camera aggressively evicting a naked man from his shack at Empolweni in Khayelitsha.

The incident has sparked outrage and the officers involved have been suspended. The man involved, Bulelani Qolani,said: “The video of me is important, for people to see the City of Cape Town.”