WATCH: eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda unveils R39m water project for Highway area

Kaunda said due to increasing water demand in areas supplied by the uMkhizwana Water Treatment Works, the capacity of the facility needed to be increased from 1.5 megalitres (ML) a day to 4ML/day.

Durban – eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda this week announced the undertaking of a R39 million uMkhizwane Water Treatment Works (WTW) Expansion Project that will address the ongoing water challenges in the Outer West area.

“Currently the water supplied is sufficient to cover A1 to A6 reservoirs. This means that A7 to A18 reservoirs are not getting piped water. The upgrading of the treatment plant to 4ML/day will ensure all existing reservoirs receive water supply. This will also eliminate water challenges in areas such as Upper Maphephetheni, Mqeku, Mgezanyoni and Mlahlanja which are currently supplied through water tankers,” said Kaunda.

He said the expansion project was scheduled to begin in the first week of October and would cost R39 million. He added that 30% of the contract value would be allocated to local suppliers and 15 job opportunities would be created.