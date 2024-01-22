WATCH: ‘Gatvol’ Verulam residents take to the streets over ongoing water issues

Residents living in Verulam, north of Durban, have taken to the streets to protest over ongoing water outages in the area. Residents say that they "gatvol" of living with dry taps.

On Monday morning, residents burnt tyres and other debris, blocking off roads in and out of the area. Residents have also barricaded the R102 at Tottenham Intersection in Ottawa. "The community has been left for days if not months, without water," residents said. We are not even receiving water via water tanks. We have had multiple officials come through but there seems to be no resolution yet," read messages via community WhatsApp groups.

Residents have barricaded roads in Verulam, north of Durban, following months of dry taps. Residents are now demanding to be addressed by eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Supplied Earlier this month, the Democratic Alliance called for "heads to roll over the catastrophic water crisis".

Residents living in #Verulam have taken to the streets to protest over ongoing water outages in the area. #WaterCrisis pic.twitter.com/Vvpm1wvvjD — Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) January 22, 2024 According to the DA's Yogis Govender, the City's management has failed to resolve the issue affecting communities in Phoenix, Verulam and oThongathi.

“Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has been far too detached from the lived realities of residents in affected communities, completely ignoring their fervent pleas for assistance for months,” Govender said. “Likewise, EFF Cllr Themba Mvubu, who heads up this critical committee of Human Settlements and Infrastructure, has been completely ineffective during his term of office, providing no solution or leadership during this period.” She said the hardest hit areas are; New phase upper Madrona near the reservoir, Nine upper roads and Trenance Park. Some areas have been without water for up to 75 days.