WATCH: Injured hijacker crawls to getaway car after being shot during attempted hijacking

Durban - A viral video of armed hijackers being ambushed while trying to hijack a vehicle has been cheered by social media users. In the two-minute video, a Toyota Fortuner is shown driving into a parking lot in Warner Beach, in the south of Durban.

Attempted Hijacking Warner Beach. Durban.

Armed onlookers saved the day..... (Bikers) pic.twitter.com/4Cie6qzCXG — Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) December 4, 2022 Seconds later, four armed gunmen approach the vehicle. One of the armed men forcibly removes the driver from the car, and begins searching him.

Two female passengers with their arms in the air are then led out of the car. It appears that the Fortuner comes under fire from onlookers. The driver crashes the hijacked vehicle into a fence and then tries to crawl to his getaway vehicle.

They then drive off with him hanging on the door. According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda the incident took place on Saturday, December 3, along Kingsway Road in Winklespruit. “The police in Amanzimtoti responded to an attempted hijacking.

“On arrival they found the abandoned vehicle and reports indicated that the suspects lost control of the hijacked vehicle after a bystander reportedly shot towards them. “It is further reported that the suspects fled the scene in a getaway vehicle.” Here are some comments on social media:

@kusta_original: Some these incidents end well. And this is most certainly one of them. @TMM_Larry: That guy is already buried by his friends. I don't see them risking their lives by taking him to the hospital or family. Last month, a Durban motorist shot and killed a suspected hijacker following an incident on King Cetshwayo Highway on Wednesday evening.