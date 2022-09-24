WATCH: King Misuzulu pledges to lead his nation in an ethical manner during Shaka’s Day commemoration

Video by Sihle Mavuso KwaDukuza – King Misuzulu of the Zulu nation has once again thanked his nation for the great support they gave him when his brother, Prince Simakade Jackson Zulu, challenged him for the throne, promising the kingdom of 13 million people that he would repay it by leading in a dignified manner.

The king made the heartfelt appreciation on Saturday when the Zulu nation commemorated what it calls Shaka’s Day, an equivalent of what the rest of the country calls heritage day. The day is commemorated in honour of the legendary King Shaka who founded the Zulu nation in 1816 after taking over the throne following the death of his father, King Senzangakhona. He then launched fierce battles of conquest, incorporating smaller clans into the Zulu kingdom, thus ending up with the current nation in the modern-day province of KwaZulu-Natal.

King Misuzulu was in awe of King Shaka, saying he was a great leader. Again, the King touched on several issues like the spate of road accidents, gender-based violence and the ongoing load-shedding by Eskom.

“Load sheding is crippling businesses, food gets rotten in refrigerators. However, I trust the current leadership of South Africa that one day we shall overcome this difficulty,” the King said. He pleaded with men in the Zulu kingdom to lead in the fight against the scourge of gender-based violence, saying it was demonising the nation he is leading to be known for recording the highest number of GBV cases.

“I plead that men must respect their wives, likewise, women should respect their husbands. “In that way, the problem would be overcome because everything starts at home because what you do outside is a reflection of what happens at home,” he said. On the issues of Eskom and load shedding, the King said the measures implemented to prevent the total collapse of the country’s power grid was hampering in many ways.

However, he expressed hope that the country's leadership would overcome the challenge. He then turned to the dispute over the throne and the immense support he got, thus easily elbowing out his brother, Prince Simakade, who is, however, still fighting the matter in court. “Let me extend my appreciation for standing with me when there was some confusion and noise (the fight for the throne) at home (Zulu royal family).

“During that difficult time, you stood with me, just like you are with me right now. “My Zulu people, I am promising you to deliver ethical leadership because everything starts at the top from me as your King, down to amaKhosi,” the King said. Speaking at the same commemoration, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, before introducing King Misuzulu who was going to deliver the main address for the day, wished the King great strength, bravery and wisdom as he settles on the throne.