Durban - Rubber bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades have been fired at thousands of protesters who have gathered outside the Chatsworth SAPS station this evening.





Members of the public have been told to “take cover” after shots were fired at them by public order police.









Hundreds of protestors are demanding urgent police action following the death of 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj in a botched hijacking this morning.





Sukhraj, 9, was shot during a botched hijacking at Shallcross. She died while on her way to the hospital.













According to police, one suspect has been shot dead while a second was arrested and a third is still on the run.





Chatsworth SAPS has since been surrounded by throngs of protestors, and reports surface that around 19H00 shots were fired at the crowd.





We are told that thousands were here, at Chatsworth SAPs, an hour ago but fled after public order police fired tear gas at protestors @IOL @SundayTribuneSA @DailyNewsSA @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/I8ESIc4jxc — Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) May 28, 2018





One protestor told the Sunday Tribune, that at least 3000 protestors gathered at the station, but the number has since whittled down to 1500, as parents rushed their kids away from the scene, fearing for their safety.





Picture: Karinda Jagmohan

“Public order police opened fire at the crowd and we were all ran to take cover. Kids were even here. Many have been injured,” said Sandheel Maharaj.





The day-long protest comes as members of the public have called for police to urgently track down the remaining suspect, and pull the plug on violent crimes in Durban.



