Water Crisis: eThekwini’s water tanker services were flawed and in vain - SAHRC

The water tanker services that were meant to help residents in Tongaat, north of Durban, during long dry spells, particularly around the time of the 2022 floods, have been used in vain and for the personal benefit of a few, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said. While the community grew in reliance on the water tankers that would deliver water to their roads, the system itself grew into a vehicle of profit and commercialisation for those in charge of it.

This was highlighted in the recent SAHRC report into the KwaZulu-Natal water crisis. On Monday, SAHRC Commissioner Philile Ntuli said the water tanker system was not working as a result of a number of factors. "These include, but are not limited to: inadequate and disproportionate supply to communities; manipulation and commercialisation of the system, such that those community members with connections and money receive regular delivery and supply at the expense of others; the politicisation of the tankering system; and possible financial benefit from the system by municipal officials and members of municipal councils," Ntuli said.

A more accountable system when administering the water tankers is required for it to be successful, the SAHRC noted in its recommendations. “Further, water services authorities should undertake a cost-effectiveness study to consider buying tankers as opposed to outsourcing this service,” Ntuli said. The water tanker system was implemented after the floods in 2022, when homes and businesses in the area were ravaged and infrastructure was damaged.

“Instead of invoking provisions to declare an emergency, the municipality adopted the route of creating tenders for the provision of water through the system of water tankers. “The community alleged that instead of ensuring that communities affected by the floods received service through the local reservoir, this was strategically shut off to prioritise the provision of water to big business,” the SAHRC report read, based on its time with the Tongaat Civic Association (TCA). Community members told the SAHRC that no proper schedules for the delivery of water were created to keep residents abreast.

During the aftermath of the 2022 floods, the TCA also implicated the Tongaat-Hulett Group (THG) for their involvement, according to the report. "The TCA laid the blame for much of the damage at the hands of the THG, noting its responsibility for the Pringle Dam flooding due to the sluice gate malfunctioning and for the sewer line across the river," the SAHRC report read. At the time, it was reported that Tongaat residents went without tap water for more than eight months, according to resident Surie Singh, the SABC reported.

Tongaat resident Gugu Ncube told SABC she agreed with the SAHRC report. eThekwini Municipal Executive Committee and PR councillor for ward 62 in Tongaat, Yogis Govender said the Tongaat water crisis put the uncaring attitude of the city on display, claiming the water tanker system was a dismal failure. Govender said the amount of water sent by the eThekwini Municipality during the community’s time of need was only a fraction of what they needed, while private businesses stepped in to fill the void.

If the city did send the full volume of water, it was after much "protests and outcry", Govender explained. "With three wards and thousands of people with zero water for months, eThekwini Municipality failed to send adequate tankers from day one of the disaster. "In a town that needed at least 35 tankers daily, eThekwini was sending two or three. It was the NPOs, Muslim community, and businesses, specifically Venk-Pac, Phoenix Cash and Carry, Alhamdid, who saved lives by ferrying precious water day and night to residents.