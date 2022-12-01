We will not swim in the beaches this festive season, say Durbanites

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has announced the re-opening of several beaches ahead of the festive season, but residents don't seem too keen to get into the water. The city has been grappling with a sewer crisis, owing in part to the April and May floods and the alleged poor maintenance of the municipality's infrastructure.

In recent weeks, IOL has extensively covered the ongoing water crisis in and around Durban. Earlier this week, City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said three more beaches had been opened. "The decision to open beaches was taken after experts conducted water tests which confirmed that beach water quality had improved to an acceptable standard," he said.

He added that water quality at Umdloti, Laguna and Bronze beaches was at an acceptable standard, but these beaches will remain closed as per a directive from the department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs. "The City is constantly monitoring water quality at all beaches to ensure the safety of residents and visitors," Mayisela said. On Wednesday, social media users laughed off the City's "Woz' eDurban!" post on Facebook.

The post, showing bathers frolicking in the water and people sitting on the sea shore garnered more than three thousand comments and over 500 shares.

Meanwhile, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is hosting a media briefing on Thursday morning to unveil the City's state of readiness for the festive season. The programme will include an update on the City’s beaches as well as demonstrations of various beach activities on offer such as beach sports, rickshaw pullers, and swimming.