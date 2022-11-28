eThekwini municipality announces re-opening of more beaches, public pools

Durban – Three more beaches and at least 21 swimming pools across the eThekwini municipality have been re-opened. “The City has decided to open additional beaches following improvements in water quality.

“The decision to open beaches was taken after experts conducted water tests which confirmed that beach water quality had improved to an acceptable standard,” said City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela. "The City is constantly monitoring water quality at all beaches to ensure the safety of residents and visitors," he added. The announcement comes in the wake of a number of reports on the state of Durban’s beaches.

In recent weeks, opposition parties have been vocal about the ongoing sewage crisis which has lead to beach closures amid rising levels of “E Coli”. Beaches open: Country Club

Winkelespruit Anstey's Point

uShaka Wedge North

Battery Bay of Plenty Pipeline

Toti Main Warner Umgababa

Beaches closed Addington Brighton

Reunion South Westbrook

Umhlanga Thekwini Swimming pools open:

Rainham Durban North Pipeline paddling

Tiger Rocks Anstey’s Westville

Kings Park indoor Kings Park outdoor Stanmore

Umlazi D L.T King Bayview

Arena Park Alex Bulley Lamontville

Lahee Park Ntuzuma Sutton Park

South Beach Paddling Tesoriere Umgababa

Meanwhile, the City has also announced that repairs at the Kingsway 2 Sewerage Pumpstation are progressing. “The pumpstation is not back online due to a faulty non-return valve which was removed to be repaired. “The repairs are expected to be completed just in time for the festive season for residents and visitors to enjoy the Winkelspruit Beach,” the City said.

Repairs at the Kingsway 2 Sewerage Pumpstation Picture: eThekwini Municipality This comes just days after the municipality announced that the Ohlange Sewerage Pump Station had been commissioned and the overflow into the Ohlange River has stopped.