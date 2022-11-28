eThekwini municipality announces re-opening of more beaches, public pools

Durban – Three more beaches and at least 21 swimming pools across the eThekwini municipality have been re-opened.
“The City has decided to open additional beaches following improvements in water quality.
“The decision to open beaches was taken after experts conducted water tests which confirmed that beach water quality had improved to an acceptable standard,” said City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela.
"The City is constantly monitoring water quality at all beaches to ensure the safety of residents and visitors," he added.
The announcement comes in the wake of a number of reports on the state of Durban’s beaches.
PICS: Green turtle with Hawaiian name admitted at uShaka Sea World with multiple health issues
DA concerned about mayor’s announcement that all Durban beaches will reopen next week
eThekwini Municipality hails Ohlange pump station’s return to service which could signal the opening of more beaches
uMngeni Municipality says it has a lot more to offer tourists than Durban
In recent weeks, opposition parties have been vocal about the ongoing sewage crisis which has lead to beach closures amid rising levels of “E Coli”.
Beaches open:
Country Club
Winkelespruit
Anstey's
Point
uShaka
Wedge
North
Battery
Bay of Plenty
Pipeline
Toti Main
Warner
Umgababa
Beaches closed
Addington
Brighton
Reunion
South
Westbrook
Umhlanga
Thekwini
Swimming pools open:
Rainham
Durban North
Pipeline paddling
Tiger Rocks
Anstey’s
Westville
Kings Park indoor
Kings Park outdoor
Stanmore
Umlazi D
L.T King
Bayview
Arena Park
Alex Bulley
Lamontville
Lahee Park
Ntuzuma
Sutton Park
South Beach Paddling
Tesoriere
Umgababa
Meanwhile, the City has also announced that repairs at the Kingsway 2 Sewerage Pumpstation are progressing.
“The pumpstation is not back online due to a faulty non-return valve which was removed to be repaired.
“The repairs are expected to be completed just in time for the festive season for residents and visitors to enjoy the Winkelspruit Beach,” the City said.
This comes just days after the municipality announced that the Ohlange Sewerage Pump Station had been commissioned and the overflow into the Ohlange River has stopped.
IOL