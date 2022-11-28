Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, November 28, 2022

eThekwini municipality announces re-opening of more beaches, public pools

South Africa - Durban - 21 September 2022 - Surfers in Durban beach riding the waves as most of the beaches remain closed due to the level of ecoli in the water. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 19m ago

Durban – Three more beaches and at least 21 swimming pools across the eThekwini municipality have been re-opened.

“The City has decided to open additional beaches following improvements in water quality.

“The decision to open beaches was taken after experts conducted water tests which confirmed that beach water quality had improved to an acceptable standard,” said City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela.

"The City is constantly monitoring water quality at all beaches to ensure the safety of residents and visitors," he added.

The announcement comes in the wake of a number of reports on the state of Durban’s beaches.

In recent weeks, opposition parties have been vocal about the ongoing sewage crisis which has lead to beach closures amid rising levels of “E Coli”.

Beaches open:

Country Club

Winkelespruit

Anstey's

Point

uShaka

Wedge

North

Battery

Bay of Plenty

Pipeline

Toti Main

Warner

Umgababa

Beaches closed

Addington

Brighton

Reunion

South

Westbrook

Umhlanga

Thekwini

Swimming pools open:

Rainham

Durban North

Pipeline paddling

Tiger Rocks

Anstey’s

Westville

Kings Park indoor

Kings Park outdoor

Stanmore

Umlazi D

L.T King

Bayview

Arena Park

Alex Bulley

Lamontville

Lahee Park

Ntuzuma

Sutton Park

South Beach Paddling

Tesoriere

Umgababa

Meanwhile, the City has also announced that repairs at the Kingsway 2 Sewerage Pumpstation are progressing.

“The pumpstation is not back online due to a faulty non-return valve which was removed to be repaired.

“The repairs are expected to be completed just in time for the festive season for residents and visitors to enjoy the Winkelspruit Beach,” the City said.

Repairs at the Kingsway 2 Sewerage Pumpstation Picture: eThekwini Municipality

This comes just days after the municipality announced that the Ohlange Sewerage Pump Station had been commissioned and the overflow into the Ohlange River has stopped.

IOL

water pollution environment eThekwini municipality City of Ethekwini Durban KwaZulu-Natal

