Woman implicated in racist pitbull voice note saga blames her outburst on diabetes levels

Durban - A Benoni woman, whose voicenote has gone viral after she said the black man must be banned, killed and shot, while black women must have their uteruses and ovaries cut out so they do not reproduce, all in the name of protecting pit bulls, has blamed her outburst on her Diabetes levels. "I'm diabetic. When your sugar is out of whack, which happens quite often, you don’t think clearly. You can’t focus. There’s like a cloud over your mind. Unfortunately, I don’t get that quite often. I’m on insulin. If my sugar is out of whack, that is why I don’t do an office job, I cannot do it," the woman, identified as Belinda Migor, told TimesLive.

Daily News reported that the woman's voice note was shared with a group on WhatsApp. In the clip, the woman says: "Estella/Stella, I agree with you wholeheartedly. What I say is ban the black man. They rape, they steal, they kill, worse than any pit bull could, and they get away with it. Ban those that are making the laws, ban Ekurhuleni, ban the black man. "Get all the black women and cut out their uteruses and their ovaries that they cannot procreate because they will all turn out the same because they all the same. I’m very passionate about this. Ban them, kill them, shoot them. Get rid of them because they are the problem. Not pit bulls, not animals. Animals are beautiful, and they er deserve, er, warm bed, er food, love and attention and everything else. God created those animals. Who created the black man, do you think God? I don't think so," she said.

Migor told TimesLive that she is a kind person and did not consider herself to be a racist. Commenting on Migor's voice note, the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa said it was disgusted. "The PBFSA has been made aware of a vicious racist tirade and screenshots that were posted on a Whatsapp group. As an organisation, we are absolutely disgusted that this kind of narrative still exists in society," the federation said in a statement on social media.

"As we have stated previously, racism has no place in society. Race does not determine any person’s capabilities as dog owners. Human dignity should always be at the centre of how any movement furthers its cause. We share in the outrage felt by every South African, and we caution 'activists' to act in a civilised manner as your actions impact the public perception of the pit bull," it added. The PBFSA has also distanced itself from any petitions created regarding pit bulls. The SA Human Rights Commission said it would investigate further.

