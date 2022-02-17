Worker killed in Musgrave construction site sand bank collapse

Durban – A worker was killed when a sand bank collapsed onto him on Wednesday afternoon, emergency services said. ALS Paramedics Medical Services along with eThekwini Fire arrived at a construction site in Somme Road in Musgrave, to other workers trying to dig up the sand around the man.

"The eThekwini Fire Department together with ALS Paramedics quickly took over from the workers and managed to free most of his body. ALS Paramedics assessed the man and unfortunately found that he had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more emergency teams could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene," said ALS spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson. He said police attended the scene and would be investigating. In November last year, a man was killed and others critically injured when a wall collapsed onto them in La Lucia.