In observance of World Congenital Heart Disease Week, running from February 7 to 14, The Children’s Cardiac Foundation of Africa, in collaboration with Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre, is leading the charge against congenital heart diseases (CHD) in underprivileged children across Africa. This week aims to shine a light on the critical need for accessible, top-tier cardiac care and celebrate the significant progress the foundation has made in this endeavour.

Congenital heart disease is identified as the most prevalent birth defect worldwide, impacting millions, including a substantial number of African children. The Children’s Cardiac Foundation of Africa is committed to changing the lives of those born with heart conditions by providing premier care and offering hope to numerous families. The foundation, in partnership with healthcare institutions like Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre and organisations such as the Angel Network Durban, has been pivotal in arranging essential surgeries for children in need.

A recent highlight of their work includes successful cardiac surgeries for three children, made possible through a R1 million donation from an anonymous benefactor via the Angel Network Durban. These surgeries represent a beacon of hope for many families awaiting similar lifesaving procedures. Niresh Bechan, CEO of Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre, praises the vital efforts of The Children’s Cardiac Foundation of Africa in tackling CHD among Africa’s underprivileged youth.

"World Congenital Heart Disease Week is not just a time to raise awareness; it's a call to action for all of us to support the heartbeats of the future," says Bechan. "At The Children's Cardiac Foundation of Africa, our mission extends beyond surgeries. We aim to create a continent where every child with a congenital heart defect has the opportunity for a healthy life."

The foundation not only focuses on surgeries, but also on raising CHD awareness, advocating for early detection, supporting research, and training medical professionals in Africa to build sustainable healthcare solutions. Rachel Maehler of the Angel Network, mom Nthando Ntshangase with recipient patient Olwethu Ntshangase alongside Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre CEO, Niresh Bechan, Tanya Altshuler of the Angel Network, and unit manager Christina Naidu. Picture: Supplied The foundation's work is crucial in providing life-saving interventions for children who would otherwise face insurmountable barriers to care. Through strategic partnerships and the generosity of donors, the foundation has been able to offer hope and health to many children and families.

Bechan highlighted the importance of community and global support. “The journey of a child with congenital heart disease is one of resilience and courage. It is our collective responsibility to ensure these children have access to the care they deserve. The progress we've made is a testament to what can be achieved when we come together for a common cause.” The Children’s Cardiac Foundation of Africa has been instrumental in changing lives through comprehensive cardiac care, from surgeries to ongoing medical support.

“Our work is about more than just medical treatment; it's about giving these children a chance to live full, active lives. This is what drives us every day,” Bechan adds. In addition to providing life-saving surgeries, The Children’s Cardiac Foundation of Africa is committed to raising awareness about CHD, advocating for early detection, and supporting research to advance the understanding and treatment of congenital heart conditions. The foundation also focuses on training medical professionals in Africa, aiming to build local capacity for sustainable healthcare solutions.