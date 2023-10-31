You can now renew your car licence at Shoprite and Checkers, here’s how

You can now renew your car licence disc at Shoprite and Checkers. General Manager: Financial Services at the Shoprite Group, Jean Olivier, said the offer is available at any of the 1,350 Shoprite, Checkers and Usave store Money Market counters around the country, between November 1 and January 31.

Customers will be able to renew their vehicle licence online and pay online or in person for a discounted fee of R185. "With soaring living costs, times are tough for consumers. We hope to provide some relief by reducing the cost of car licence renewals and providing a hassle-free process that can be completed in just a few easy steps," Olivier said. How does it work?

With all the correct documents – a current car licence disc, a barcoded ID book or Smartcard ID, and proof of residence – the process is effortless and can take less than three minutes to complete: Step 1: Capture your information online Step 2: Pay online via Computicket or in-store

Step 3: Courier delivery within 5-10 business days What does it cost? The fixed renewal fees are:

Admin fee: R110.25 Delivery fee: R74.75 Total fee: R185

