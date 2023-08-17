Light at end of tunnel: Eskom reaches milestone on Koeberg Nuclear Power Station repair

Eskom announced on Thursday that the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station's Unit 1 has achieved a pivotal milestone after intricate mechanical work required for the replacement of the steam generators was finalised. This power utility said in a statement today that this feat was achieved on July 28, 2023 -, marking a significant stride in South Africa's energy sector.

This development is a cornerstone in Eskom's ongoing efforts to enhance the nation's power infrastructure. The completion of this phase allows Eskom to embark on other outage activities, which were previously on hold due to the steam generator replacement. Following these activities, the reactor will be refuelled, setting the stage for the unit's reintegration into the grid.

Eskom has projected that Koeberg Unit 1 will be commercially operational by 3 November 2023. This timeline adjustment has led to the rescheduling of Unit 2's outage to 7 November 2023. This strategic move ensures that both Koeberg units won't face simultaneous shutdowns, safeguarding South Africa’s perilous power supply.

The steam generator replacement at Koeberg is a pioneering nuclear project, and it's the final major component of the Long-Term Operation (LTO) project to be updated. Previous years saw the successful replacement of the Refuelling Water Storage Tanks and the Reactor Vessel Closure Heads on both units. The newly installed steam generators promise enhanced efficiency, with an additional power output of 27MW, the power utility said. This upgrade ensures Koeberg's continued contribution to the nation's electricity grid for the foreseeable future.

Eskom said its commitment to maintaining high safety standards, combined with Koeberg's robust design and meticulous maintenance regimen, underscores the decision to seek a licence extension for the plant's operation. Having served South Africa for nearly four decades, Koeberg is an essential part of South Africa’s energy output, especially to the Western Cape. Eskom has reassured stakeholders that the rescheduling of Unit 1's outage will not impede its licence application with the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR).

The energy giant is also proactively addressing the causes of delays on Unit 1 to ensure a smoother transition for Unit 2's upcoming steam generator replacement. South Africa has grappled with energy challenges for more than a decade, primarily due to its reliance on coal and the operational inefficiencies of Eskom. Load shedding, or rolling blackouts, has become a common strategy to manage the national grid's demand and supply. This is due to a combination of ageing infrastructure, lack of maintenance, and delays in commissioning new power plants.

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, as the only nuclear power station in Africa, plays a crucial role in the country's energy mix. The recent updates and maintenance activities at Koeberg signify Eskom's efforts to ensure a more stable and reliable power supply for the nation. The upgrades, especially the replacement of major components as part of the Long-Term Operation (LTO) project, aim to extend the operational life of the plant, ensuring that it continues to contribute significantly to the national grid. The challenges faced by Eskom and the South African energy sector are multifaceted, involving not just technical and infrastructural issues but also financial, governance, and environmental concerns. The country's transition to a more sustainable and diverse energy mix, including renewables, is seen as a solution to some of these challenges.