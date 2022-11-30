Limpopo principal ‘caught in the act’ with a learner claims they were in a relationship

Durban – The 52-year-old deputy principal accused of having sexual relations with a learner said he and the girl were in a relationship. According to Sowetan Live, the man has been accused of sexually assaulting two girls at a school where he previously worked as principal. In video clips showing the beaten and bloodied man, who was assaulted by the girl’s family and angry residents, he responds to a question about his relationship with the teen. He is heard saying he had sex with the 19-year-old but did not force her.

He goes on to claim that the teen arrived at his home at the weekend after he got back from church. However, he later denied raping or having sex with the girl. The family went looking for her after she failed to return home. Mike Maringa, spokesperson for the Education Department in Limpopo, said the allegations were serious and needed urgent attention. He said an investigation was under way to establish the facts. He said the deputy principal had been put on precautionary leave until the investigation had been completed.