Pay back the money! Pensioner takes on Standard Bank over R180,000 debit orders

A pensioner is demanding an explanation from Standard Bank over debits from his account. According to reports, Ody Pila has been charged around R180,000 for credit card debt. Speaking to Sowetan Live, Pila said he had been struggling to clear his R8,000 credit card debt despite the bank taking R1,500 from his bank account each month for over 10 years.

The 63-year-old claimed that Standard Bank did not explain why his debt had not been cleared despite the decade-long debits. Pila told Sowetan Live that in 2008, he was offered a credit card with an R8,000 limit, and he accepted it. He added that he did not know where Standard Bank got his contact details, but he was in need of the money. He further stated that he used it for a few months and was paying back R1,500 in monthly installments.

He told Sowetan Live that he stopped using it and continued to repay the money, and when he was offered an opportunity to increase the credit limit, he declined it. Pila said he had been trying to get Standard Bank to explain why he was still being debited, and when he could not get a response from the Standard Bank Mokopane branch in Limpopo, he instructed his own bank to reverse the debit order payments, and now he wants his money back. He said it has been a frustrating journey and he has since destroyed the credit card.

Responding to queries by the publication, Standard Bank said that when it conducted its own investigation, it found discrepancies and added that it was still working to resolve the situation. However, Standard Bank declined to comment on what the discrepancies were. According to Pila, he had not received feedback from the bank.