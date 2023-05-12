Polokwane drug lab: Man arrested with drugs worth R1 million and a suspected stolen VW Polo

Pretoria – Police in Polokwane have arrested a 29-year-old man for alleged involvement in illegal manufacturing and dealing in illicit drugs, and possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. The 29-year-old was arrested on Thursday, according to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

"Police received valuable information that led to the arrest of one suspect by the provincial crime intelligence narcotics team and the provincial organised crime investigation unit in a tactical operation conducted in the early hours of Thursday, 11 May, 2023, in Polokwane," Ledwaba said. "The police pounced on the suspect while he was packaging drugs in small sachets in his mini drug laboratory, while more drugs were found in a vehicle on the same premises." A 29-year-old man was arrested in Polokwane for allegedly manufacturing an assortment of drugs, and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. Picture: SAPS Police said drugs ranging from nyaope, crystal meth and rock with an estimated street value of R1 million and a suspected stolen grey Volkswagen Polo valued at R240 000 were confiscated.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe commended the law enforcement teams for "a well-co-ordinated effort". "These drugs were meant to destroy innocent lives. We appreciate the co-operation of the law-abiding citizens who continue to provide valuable information that helps us to root out drugs from our society," Hadebe said. The 29-year-old man will be charged with illegal manufacturing and dealing in illicit drugs as well as possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

He is expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court. In February, two foreign nationals were arrested in Limpopo on allegations of selling drugs to school learners around the Flora Park Dam. "Members of the provincial organised crime unit in collaboration with crime intelligence received information about a 41-year-old Nigerian who was allegedly selling drugs to learners of Northern Academy Secondary and Flora Park Secondary schools which are adjacent to Flora Park Dam," Ledwaba said.

Police said one Nigerian man was subsequently found sitting in a white Nissan Almera sedan. “Police requested to search his motor vehicle and found 500 balls of heroin with an estimated street value of R20 000 concealed inside the dashboard,” Ledwaba said. “The operation continued and his countryman, aged 44, was nabbed along the N1 north next to Botlokwa just after he allegedly received the heroin drugs from the first suspect at Flora Park Dam, meant for further distribution.”