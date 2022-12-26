Pretoria - At least six people were killed when a bakkie and a truck collided on Monday morning in Limpopo. The accident happened on a stretch of road known as Manyathela curve between Sasol Garage and the Baobab Toll Plaza on the N1 in Vhembe District.

“The six who died include a 35-year-old driver, four passengers aged between 8 and 15, and an infant,” said Limpopo department of transport and community safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene. Chuene said police cited speeding as a possible cause of the crash. Meanwhile, the MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, sent condolences to the families of the dead.

“We are saddened by these fatalities and send our deepest condolences to the families that are affected in this tragic incident. We continue to plead with all motorists to obey the rules of the road, for everyone to arrive at their respective destinations alive and sound,” said MEC Radzilani. In the same district on December 19, six people lost their lives during a horrific motor vehicle collision on the N1, south of Makhado, near Lalapanzi Hotel in the Vhembe District. Four women and two men were declared dead at the scene.