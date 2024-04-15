Two dead in multi-vehicle crash on N11 near Mokopane

Two young girls - both 10 - were killed on Monday when a minibus taxi which was overtaking dangerously on the N11 near Mokopane in Limpopo, collided with another minibus taxi, before crashing head-on with a truck.

The crash also left at least 37 people injured, among them one person was severely injured and eight were severely injured.

A Toyota Avanza was also involved in the crash.

Tidimalo Chuene, spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, said the crash is believed to have been caused by reckless driving.