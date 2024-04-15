Independent Online
Monday, April 15, 2024

Two dead in multi-vehicle crash on N11 near Mokopane

Two young girls were killed and 37 others injured following a horrific accident in the N11 road near Sekgakgapeng, in Mokopane. Photo: Supplied

Two young girls were killed and 37 others injured following a horrific accident in the N11 road near Sekgakgapeng, in Mokopane. Photo: Supplied

Published 17m ago

Share

By Simon Majadibodu

Two young girls - both 10 - were killed on Monday when a minibus taxi which was overtaking dangerously on the N11 near Mokopane in Limpopo, collided with another minibus taxi, before crashing head-on with a truck.

The crash also left at least 37 people injured, among them one person was severely injured and eight were severely injured.

A Toyota Avanza was also involved in the crash.

Tidimalo Chuene, spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, said the crash is believed to have been caused by reckless driving.

“It is reported that this happened after a collision of two Toyota minibuses, Avanza and a truck,” said Chuene.

A head-on collision involving two Toyota minibuses and a truck on the N11 road near Sekgakgapeng in Mokopane, Limpopo, killed two 10-year-old young girls and left 37 people injured. Photo: Supplied

Chuene said the minibus was overtaking unsafely, resulting in a side-swipe collision with another Toyota minibus and a Toyota Avanza.

“Then, after collided head-on with an Isuzu truck,” she added.

Chuene said 27 were passengers—comprising three drivers and 24 passengers sustained moderate injuries.

Meanwhile, Chuene extended her condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

“As the department, we’re saddened by the incident and send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wish those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery,” Chuene said.

IOL News

