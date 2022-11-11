LOOK: The Week in Pictures

A selection of images of the past week by ANA photographers across the country.
– The Pretoria High Court found Nkosinathi Emmanuel Phakathi guilty of 90 counts of rape, four counts of compelled rape, three counts of compelling or causing a child to witness a sexual act, 43 counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault as well as four counts of theft.
– Following years of pressure on the national government, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola re-opened the inquest into anti-apartheid activist Imam Abdullah Haron's death which is scheduled to take place at the Cape Town High court until November 18, with Judge Daniel Thulare presiding.
– The Potjie Boytjies claimed victory at the Red Bull Box Cart Race on Sunday. The iconic streets of the Bo-Kaap welcomed over 22 000 spectators. More than 50 carting teams participated in their creative concept carts as they attempted to go down the slope-like racetrack in the fastest time.
– Deputy President David Mabuza, who is the chairperson of the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans, was on Thursday engaging with military veterans’ associations. The task team on military veterans has been facilitating the delivery of services and co-ordinating activities aimed at recognising the contribution by military veterans to the attainment of freedom in South Africa.
– Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels shared the stage with The Rockets and played their hearts out at the One Vision show, which had fans chanting for more at the end of the night.