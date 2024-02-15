LOOK: Toyota SUVs, stolen in Gauteng, intercepted near Lebombo Border Post with Mozambique

Three Mozambican nationals, one aged 39 and two aged 41, were arrested a few kilometres towards the Lebombo port of entry as police in Mpumalanga recovered two vehicles which were reportedly stolen in Gauteng. The two recovered vehicles are Toyota RAV4s, which were stolen in Garsfontein, east of Pretoria; and in Edenvale, Ekurhuleni respectively.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the vehicles were stolen earlier this month, before they were intercepted at Komatipoort on Monday. “The breakthrough was as a result of police reaction to information received about two Toyota RAV4s, which were reportedly stolen in Edenvale as well as in Garsfontein this month,” Mdhluli said. Three people were arrested in Mpumalanga, which travelling towards the Lebombo border post in Toyota RAV4 compact sport utility vehicles stolen in Gauteng. Picture: SAPS “Police operationalised the details, leading to the recovery of the first vehicle, which was reportedly stolen in Edenvale.”

That vehicle stolen in Edenvale was intercepted whilst driving towards Komatipoort on Monday evening. Two suspects, the driver as well as a passenger were arrested. “The second vehicle, which was reported stolen in Garsfontein was recovered after it reportedly went past Komatipoort. One suspect, a driver, was also arrested at about 9pm,” said Mdhluli.

He said the three suspects were charged with possession of suspected stolen vehicles and would appear before the Komatipoort Magistrate's Court. “Police cannot rule out possibilities of adding more charges in relation to the cases whereby the two cars were reportedly stolen,” he said. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the arrest of the three suspects, as well as the recovery of the stolen vehicles.

Manamela also saluted whistle blowers “for their role in the fight against crime, not forgetting to applaud police for their swift reaction”. On Tuesday, IOL reported that police in Limpopo arrested a 29-year-old man for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, a bakkie which was also reported stolen in Garsfontein, east of Pretoria. The white Toyota Hilux GD6 double cab was en route to the Beitbridge border post, where police believe the South African man wanted to smuggled the vehicle into neighbouring Zimbabwe.