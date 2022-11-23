Makro workers plan to strike on Black Friday over wage dispute

Cape Town - Workers at Makro are threatening to abandon till-points on Black Friday as part of an ongoing strike that will affect the retail giant Massmart. According to EWN, after months of negotiations through the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), workers affiliated to the South African Catering, Commercial and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) are anticipated to picket at Makro stores around the country.

The union claimed said the two-day picket, which coincides with one of the busiest shopping days of the year, is intended to put pressure on the corporation to give in to their demands regarding pay and working conditions. The union is asking for an overall increase of 12%, sales commissions from 10% to 20%, a R100 uniform allowance, and a 13th cheque for all workers in December. If Saccawu follows through with its strike action on Black Friday, warehousing and retail giant Massmart may have its hands full, while the rest of the retail industry gears up for the biggest single sales day on its calendar.

Massmart’s senior vice president, Brian Leroni, said that the union’s demands were unrealistic. “Saccawu union officials at Makro have indicated privately that they know the company can't afford a 12% increase. This is perhaps best supported by the fact that Saccawu recently settled for a 4.5% increase at our Builder's and Game stores," Leroni said. Leroni further added that Massmart has contingency plans in place to ensure the operation of its stores and this comes after Saccawu held nationwide demonstrations during the same period last year.

