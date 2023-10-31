MaXhosa Africa looks to the future with new collection

MaXhosa Africa’s stride into the future was on display at Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town, where the new Spring Summer 23/24 (SS23/24) collection was displayed. The fashion company brought life to a vision of tomorrow in a captivating exhibition, pulling inspiration from African mythology, mysticism, and astrology.

Founder and Creative Director Laduma Ngxokolo said, “MaXhosa Africa is at once a heritage brand and a brand that reflects the zeitgeist in Africa, bringing the stories of the continent to an international community. “It reflects our journey as we break out of the continent to find permanent spaces globally. We are in the business of pushing boundaries while continuing to honour our African heritage and style.” He added that his fashion house is part of the group, demystifying the aesthetic that African designers cannot compete with the big players in the luxury space.

The museum’s central glass lifts set the ambience for the event, serving as a supposed cosmic doorway for models descending as futuristic explorers. The collection featured numerous items that are predicted to become brand classics, such as panelled knit dresses and patchwork accents on dresses and suits. The collection, appropriately titled ASTO (African Space Travellers Organisation), included a line-up of 80 distinct styles. This collection is said to seamlessly blend tradition and innovation, with new elements such as summer-ready printed t-shirts, a creative use of quilt-like patterns on dresses and suits, and a lively combination of colours that discreetly clash to produce an eye-catching impact.