Meet the country’s first woman deputy national police commissioner: Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili

Durban - Meet Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, the first woman Deputy National Commissioner within the SAPS. With 33 years of experience under her belt, Mosikili says one of her immediate priorities is to ensure increased police visibility throughout the country.

“Our focus is to ensure South Africans are and feel safe. In our quest to make the country a much better place to live in, we are working on ensuring that we have more boots and resources on the ground so that we are able to prevent, combat and investigate cases,” said Mosikili. She is among the females the SAPS is honouring and celebrating this Women’s Month. “As the country observes women’s month, the South African Police Service (SAPS) celebrates the strength and resilience of women in policing who in their daily duties strive towards making South Africa a much safer and better place to live in,” said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

Mosikili was appointed in the position in July. As the Deputy National Commissioner responsible for Policing, Mosikili is responsible for overseeing all Visible Policing and Operational environments, as well as Protection Security Services (PSS). She also takes over the role of Co-Chairperson of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS). In addition, she will also oversee the Crime Detection environment.

Born and bred in the Free State, Mosikili joined the SAPS in 1989 as a student constable. Her roles over the years included being an investigator, a Station Commander of Mangaung, Makoane, Maokeng, Tseki and Bethlehem Police Stations, and the Provincial Head responsible for Visible Policing in the Free State. She also served as the Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Crime Detection in Gauteng.

“As she steadily rose through the ranks, Mosikili went on to hold even more senior roles within the organization. Prior to this appointment, she had been serving as the Deputy National Head: Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) since August 2020,” said Mathe She has represented the country in New York, Singapore, Netherlands and America on crime fighting efforts and in addition also serves as a board member of Crime Stoppers International (CSI). CSI is a global non-profit organization representing seven regions committed to supporting law enforcement efforts to prevent and solve crime, by mobilizing citizens to anonymously share information about crime and suspected illegal activity.