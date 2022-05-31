Alleged tax fraudster remanded in custody for defrauding Sars of R28 million

Johannesburg - Sifiso Innocent Mabuza, 39, who was sought by the Mbombela-based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for fraud and contravention of the Tax Administration Act, handed himself over at their offices on Monday, accompanied by his lawyer. On May 26, IOL had reported that Mabuza was wanted by the authorities after reneging on a promise to hand himself over to the police in connection with the charges that were brought against him.

Story continues below Advertisement

The court then issued a warrant for his arrest. Law enforcement officials utilised several methods to ensure his appearance in court, including enlisting the assistance of the public and media outlets. His appearance on Monday followed an investigation in relation to a fraud case that transpired between 2018 and 2021.

During that time, Mabuza was the director of Shishila Rural Trading whereby he allegedly submitted fraudulent tax returns to South African Revenue Services (Sars) and prejudiced the receiver of revenue to the tune of R28 million. During his appearance in court, the investigation and prosecution teams brought to the attention of the court that Mabuza has more than 10 properties in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Durban, and Limpopo registered under his name and all the addresses have to be verified before his attempt at a bail application. The matter was postponed to June 3.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Provincial Head of the Directorate For Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Zodwa Mokoena applauded members of the media and public for making effort to bring the accused before the court. Mokoena also applauded the Investigation team and prosecution for standing their ground by persuading the court to remand him in custody. Mokoena said without hesitation that there is no one above the law and that the Hawks will do their job without fear nor favour. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement