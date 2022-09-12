Armed robbers return stolen Mitsubishi hours later for a Ford Ranger at same house

Pretoria – Robbers tied up family members and got away with several items, before returning to the same house hours later and exchanging the Mitsubishi Lancer they had taken at the house for a Ford Ranger. Three suspects allegedly stormed a house at Steiltas, in Nelspruit and pointed at the occupants with firearms on Thursday before 7pm.

“Once they were inside the house it is said that they demanded the keys of the vehicles, a grey Ford Ranger and a Mitsubishi Lancer. It is further reported that they tied up the couple with cables and shoe laces,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. “Suspects are said to have then loaded electrical appliances as well as other items which were in the house, leaving the victims to fend for themselves.” Mohlala said before midnight, the robbers returned to the house.

“It is further alleged that at around 11pm the suspects came back and left the Mitsubishi, and then drove off with the grey Ford Ranger. The victims managed to get to Nelspruit police station where a case of house robbery was registered,” he said. “Nelspruit Flying Squad responded, and found the vehicle abandoned next to Jerusalem graveside in Masoyi in the early hours of Friday, 9 September 2022 around 1am.” He said the Ford Ranger’s dashboard was damaged when it was recovered.

“Police urge anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Detective Colonel Frank Matome Sithole at 082 556 5428. Alternatively, members of the public can call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” the police said. Last week, three suspects were arrested at Leslie, in Mpumalanga after they allegedly staged a robbery at a farm, in which the farm owner was stabbed. Mohlala said the farm robbery happened on Wednesday at about 7.30am.

“According to the information, the three male suspects went to the farm under the pretence of being potential customers of livestock. Once they were let in, the three held a 60-year-old female (farm owner), together with her helper hostage. It is further alleged that the helper somehow managed to escape however the owner was left alone with the suspects who allegedly assaulted her as well as stabbed her on the thigh,” Mohlala said. “The men are said to have robbed her of several items including an undisclosed amount of cash, an airgun, tools, a grinder, house keys, a bag, and other items before they fled the scene.” Later, the police and other farmers in the area were alerted about the incident and at about 9am, the three suspects were “swiftly” cornered.

