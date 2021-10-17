Card cloner suspects arrested in sting

Rustenburg – Three men have been arrested for cloning bank cards in Emalahleni, previously known as Witbank, Mpumalanga, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks, said. Spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation based in Middelburg and a Standard Bank Intelligence team conducted an operation on Friday in the Emalahleni CBD. It led to the arrest of the three suspects for contravention of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.

“The suspects were allegedly cloning bank cards when they were caught with a number of bank cards with a NexGo VodaPay MaxPay device in the CBD. “The bank cards and the device were seized. The suspects, aged between 42 and 49, were detained. They were charged with possession of suspected stolen property and contravention of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act,“ she said They were due to appear in the Witbank Magistrate’s Court today (Monday).

In a separate incident, Colonel Mogale said that Johan Daniel Mabunda and Danmnqobi All Traders (entity) pleaded guilty to fraud charges in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Friday. "During the 2020 tax season, on behalf of the entity, Mabunda submitted fraudulent tax returns to the South African Revenue Service and R505 348 was paid out. “Irregularities were discovered and the Nelspruit-based team of the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team were informed for further investigation.