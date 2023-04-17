Eskom confirms Stage 6 load shedding until at least Tuesday

Cape Town – Eskom says Stage 6 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 5am on Tuesday morning. Thereafter, Stage 5 will be implemented in the mornings and Stage 6 in the afternoons.

On Monday afternoon, Eskom issued a statement saying Stage 6 load shedding would continue to be implemented until 5am on Tuesday. “Thereafter, Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm and Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am daily and this pattern will be repeated until further notice,” Eskom said. Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena, said breakdowns were currently at 17 325MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5 457MW.

“Over the past 24 hours a generation unit each at Camden, Koeberg and Medupi power stations were returned to service. “In the same period, two generating units at Kriel Power Station were taken off-line for repairs. “The delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal, Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints. However, the team is working around the clock to ensure that these units are returned to service as soon as possible,“ Mokwena said.