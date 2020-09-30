Man who claimed Ramaphosa endorsed fake court order against Hawks abandons bid for bail

Pretoria – The Mpumalanga man arrested for claiming he had a high court order endorsed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, permitting him to instruct investigators to release an impounded vehicle, has abandoned his bail bid, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said Motlokwe Amos Molatudi, 33, appeared in the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“The 33-year-old Motlokwe Amos Molatudi abandoned his bail application when he appeared at eMalahleni Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering. The case was postponed to October 27 for further investigation,” Sekgotodi said.

Motlokwe’s appearance follows his arrest in August after he allegedly made a number of phones calls and sent emails to different Hawks officers, claiming he was in possession of a high court order that was allegedly endorsed by Ramaphosa, giving him permission to instruct the investigators to release his impounded vehicle.

“The vehicle in question allegedly belongs to Sambulo Bruce ’Mshengu’ Tshabalala, 26, which was seized during his arrest in September last year. Tshabalala is currently on the run after he was released on R500 000 bail by the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court and has since absconded from attending court proceedings,” Sekgotodi said.