Mpumalanga cash-in-transit robbery suspect in custody until bail hearing

Pretoria – The Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga has postponed the case of Sandiso Ngomane until April 19 for formal bail application. The 22-year-old was arrested on April 7 by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit based in Nelspruit and Crime Intelligence after he was linked to the crime through finger prints.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to Captain Dineo Sekgotodi on March 19, a Fidelity armoured vehicle travelling from Mbombela to Masoyi was rammed by a car with several occupants near the Masoyi police station. Sekgotodi said that the vehicle was travelling without protection services when it was targeted. “The armoured vehicle lost control and went off the road. Inside the armoured vehicle there were the driver and two crew members ... The armoured van was bombed and three safes were forced opened. An unknown amount of cash were robbed.”

He said the crew members were also robbed of a firearm. One of the crew members was slightly injured and treated at the scene. Sekgotodi said the vehicle that was used to ram in the armoured vehicle was burned beyond recognition.

Story continues below Advertisment

The suspects then fled the scene in different vehicles without registration number plates. The case was handed over to the Hawks for further investigation which led to Ngomane’s arrest. His matter has been postponed to April 19 for bail application.

Story continues below Advertisment