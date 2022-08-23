Mpumalanga learners undressed and robbed in school hostel

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga are appealing to community members to help with information after learners were undressed and robbed of several gadgets including cellphones and laptops. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the gadgets have not been recovered since the robbery took place at a school hostel in White River earlier this month.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is alleged that about seven suspects stormed the hostel, instructed the learners to undress then searched them, taking their cellphones and laptops,” Mohlala said. The learners’ property was loaded in a Toyota Avanza belonging to the owner of the hostel. “Police and local security companies responded to the incident and on their arrival, unfortunately the suspects had already fled the scene, using the Toyota Avanza as the gateway car,” Mohlala said.

“The security cluster then launched a search with immediate effect resulting in the recovery of the empty vehicle in about half an hour at Spionkop Road outside White River.” Police are requesting anyone with information which may assist in the ongoing investigation to call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. “Alternatively, members of the community can send information via the MySAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mohlala said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Earlier this month, an armed suspect who tied up a security guard after pointing at him with a firearm at a Free State school, made off with laptops and an undisclosed amount of cash. The robbery took place at a school in Kutlwanong, Odendaalsrus, in the Free State. “On 1 August 2022, at about 11.25pm, it is alleged that a 43-year-old security officer was on duty at Malebaleba Primary School in Kutlwanong when he saw an unknown man who fired one shot at him.

Story continues below Advertisement

“A crowbar was used to forcefully open the classroom where the security officer was in, and he was tied up at gunpoint,” said police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng. “The suspects went to the staff room and fled with laptops and cash as well as other valuables. After four hours, the security guard managed to untie himself and screamed for help. The security officer did not sustain any injuries, and a case of business robbery was registered for further investigation,” he said. IOL