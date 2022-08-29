Pay back the money: court orders convicted fraudster to refund SARS R30 000, plus a fine

Pretoria – The Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has convicted and sentenced 46-year-old Themba Edlon Ndlovu for money laundering, in a case where the SA Revenue Service (SARS) lost almost R1 million to a group of fraudsters. “The accused (Ndlovu was sentenced to three years imprisonment or R15 000 fine or which half of the sentence was suspended for five years. Ndlovu was instructed to pay back the prejudiced amount of R30 000 to the South African Revenue Service,” said Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

The sentence handed down last week followed the investigation by the Nelspruit-based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, where on April 29 last year, six suspects were arrested for fraud, theft or alternatively contravening the provisions of the Tax Administration Act and money laundering. “Ndlovu, Themba Mabandla Pila, 34, Sthembiso Nelson Ubisi, 40, Baby Martha Malomane, 39, Patricia Nobuhle Ndlovu, 46, and Caswell Thokozani Shongwe, 41, unlawfully received undue funds from SARS between 2015 and 2017, which were paid into the company, Dlami Trading cc through misrepresentation and thereafter paid into their personal bank accounts,” Sekgotodi said. She said SARS suffered a loss of R992 150.

The case against Ndlovu was finalised by the court, hence his sentence. The Hawks said cases against the other three accused were postponed to October 14. Last week, a 35-year-old woman, Mathilda Shongwe was found guilty and sentenced on charges of money laundering by the Nelspruit Commercial Crimes Court in Mpumalanga.

Sekgotodi said Shongwe was arrested in August last year by the Hawks. “Shongwe was sentenced to five years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years. The sentence followed after the arrest of the two accused, Rejoice Sindisile Magagula, 40, who is the director/ member/ servant of the company, Fundzani Trading cc and Mathilda Shongwe who is the beneficiary,” Sekgotodi said. She said the two unlawfully claimed undue funds by submitting false tax returns on behalf of the company, to the South African Revenue Service last year.

