PICS: Six men, including a pedestrian, killed in Mpumalanga horrific crash

Six men were killed in a horrific crash in Mpumalanga when a bakkie and a car collided head-on along the R40 at Violet Bank in Bushbuckridge. The crash happened on Saturday night, according to Moeti Mmusi, Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison.

“Four of the deceased were occupants in the light motor vehicle, while the fifth victim was the passenger in the light delivery vehicle (bakkie). Prior to the head-on collision, it is alleged that the light delivery vehicle first hit a pedestrian, who died while being transported to the nearby hospital,” said Mmusi. “Five of the deceased perished at the scene. The driver of the light delivery vehicle seemingly lost control after the collision and the vehicle went on to crash into a minibus taxi that was travelling on the same road.” Six people died on the R40 at Violet Bank in Bushbuckridge after a bakkie hit a pedestrian and went out of control. Picture: Supplied The driver of the bakkie was critically injured, while several passengers in the minibus taxi sustained injuries ranging from slight to serious.

Mmusi said all the injured were rushed to a hospital in the area. "The investigation into the crash is already under way," said Mmusi. Meanwhile, acting MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison in Mpumalanga, Busisiwe Shiba said the crashes are regrettable and they bring so much misery to many families.