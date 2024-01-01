Three killed in Mpumalanga accident after vehicle loses control

Three people were killed when a bakkie they were travelling in lost control and overturned on the N12 near Delmas, Mpumalanga on Monday. The driver and other two occupants were certified dead at the scene.

“There were no other occupants in the vehicle except the victims,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. Mohlala said the cause of the crash will be determined by the investigation. Meanwhile, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison,Vusi Shongwe, cautioned motorists to remain on high alert at all times when on the road.

Shongwe blamed human error for most of the crashes that the province has recorded since the beginning of the holiday season. Traffic accident experts often highlight the fact that most accidents don’t just happen – they happen directly after an incorrect action by either drivers or pedestrians. Shongwe called on those who will be returning to work and driving long distances to rest sufficiently along the way.