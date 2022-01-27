Trio in court for allegedly demanding a share of R2 million from non-profit organisation

Pretoria: Three men accused of demanding a share of R2 million reportedly paid by the Provincial Department of Health to a Non-Profit Organisation (NPO), appeared at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s court on Thursday. The trio, Jacob Gabisani Shaka Twala (45), Lucky Thulani Sithole (34) and Emmanuel Solly Machava (42), have been charged with theft and intimidation.

According to police, the trio was served with court summons following an investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team last year. Investigations revealed that on more than two occasions the accused met with the owner of the NPO and demanded to be paid from the entity’s coffers. In one meeting, one of the accused took the complainant’s laptop and transferred amounts ranging from R100 000 to R150 000 in three transactions to different bank accounts. Nonetheless, the victim was only able to stop two transactions before they were processed.

The Kwaggafontein men were in the company of Manqoba Daniel Sibanyoni, who is still on the run, after a warrant for his arrest was issued. Police are seeking assistance from anyone who might know his whereabouts. They are asked to contact the investigating officer, Captain Thembelani Nkambule, on cellphone number 082 303 9872. The matter has been postponed to February 15 for further investigation and to trace the outstanding suspect.