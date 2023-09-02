Weekend in jail for cops arrested in R8,000 coins Mpumalanga heist

Seven men, including members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), were remanded in custody when they appeared before the Tonga Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga after they were arrested in connection with the August 11 cash-in-transit robbery where R8,000 in coins were stolen from a Fidelity truck. Spokesperson for the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said for the past week, the seven men have frantically fought to get bail in the Tonga Magistrate’s Court.

“Seven accused have battled for six days at court, attempting to get bail at the Tonga Magistrate’s Court. The Hawks are opposing the application of the group of criminals,” said Sekgotodi. “The investigating officer, supported by colleagues, took the stand to oppose bail. The evidence connecting the seven accused with three cases of robbery was explained to the court. As the Hawks, we are committed to investigate all cases within our mandate and keeping perpetrators behind bars.” The cash-in-transit heist where R8,000 in coins was stolen in Mpumalanga last month. Photo: SAPS “As Hawks, we will do all in our power to oppose bail, but the ultimate decision lies with the magistrate,” she said.

The seven men will still be pursuing their release on bail when the case resumes on Monday. “The case was postponed to 4 September 2023 at Tonga Magistrate Court for continuation of bail application. The accused remain in custody,” said Sekgotodi. “We, as the Hawks will continue following all leads, and more arrests are eminent.”

The four police officers were arrested after police followed up on information regarding a SAPS Flying Squad vehicle that was transporting illegal firearms on August 17, at Malelane in Mpumalanga. After their arrest, the four police officers joined the list of three suspects who had already been arrested for the same crime. Sekgotodi listed the four SAPS highway patrol police sergeants as Collen Suprian Nonyane, 44, Sunday Peace Mashego, 39, Sibusiso Musa Vilakazi, 38, and Bhekinkosi Stanley Godi, 39.

“The four accused were linked to a cash-in-transit robbery which took place in Malelane on August 11. During their arrest for possession of illegal firearms, one of the firearms was found to have been stolen from Malelane during the cash-in-transit robbery,” said Sekgotodi. The four have joined co-accused taxi driver Mosa Bhekifa Ngwenyama, 30, a 24-year-old Malawian national, Ali Obi Ebrahim who is a spaza shop cashier, and 44-year-old Mfanasibili Lawrence Lubisi. Three men Mosa Bhekifa Ngwenyama, Ali Obi Ebrahim and Mfanasibili Lawrence Lubisi have been arrested after a cash-in-transit heist were R8,000 in coins was stolen. Photo: Hawks All seven accused men will appear in court on Monday.

The Hawks in Mpumalanga said Lubisi works as a messenger for the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and is the homeowner at the premises where police seized several items, including two stolen vehicles, a Ford Ranger Wildtrak and a Mercedes-Benz ML350. Two stolen vehicles, a Ford Ranger Wildtrak and a Mercedes-Benz ML350 were allegedly recovered when Mfanasibili Lawrence Lubisi was arrested for a cash-in-transit heist were R8,000 in coins was stolen. Photo: Hawks Last month, the Hawks in Mpumalanga said they have launched a manhunt to find an additional suspect linked to the August 11 cash-in-transit. Sekgotodi said 29-year-old Zola Martin Mnisi, of Swalala Trust in Mpumalanga is allegedly linked to the heist.

“The suspect was linked to a cash-in-transit robbery which happened in Malelane on August 11,” said Sekgotodi. On the day, Sekgotodi said an armoured Fidelity vehicle was travelling from Malelane towards Tonga when it came under attack from armed assailants. “Approximately 15 kilometres from the N4, the armoured vehicle was rammed by a C-Class Mercedes-Benz. The armoured vehicle lost control and overturned. It was then bombed, and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen,” she said.