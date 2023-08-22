Nando’s vs Pedros: South Africa has spoken

Despite being a newcomer in the flame-grilled chicken game, Pedros has grown increasingly popular among South Africans, who now favour them compared to their powerhouse rival, Nando’s, mainly because of affordability. On Monday, IOL published an article asking South Africans which brand they preferred.

The article published on the IOL Facebook page garnered nearly 400 comments from those who tried the flame-grilled chicken from both establishments. The results from this experiment were fairly one-sided. Nando’s was called out by people who opted for Pedros because of their price, but, despite the price, many still believe Nando’s has “the best” tasting chicken.

In light of the current economic conditions, persistent interest rate and fuel price hikes, the Nando’s quality is mostly overlooked because Pedros offers chicken that tastes “similar” at a much more affordable price. Pedros was, however, called out by some customers for their long waiting period at certain establishments. “Nando’s flavour is still the best, however pricing is surely out of my reach. Pedro’s comes to the party with great flavour and price and that’s why it’s an outright winner,” said Mogamed Allie Saal.

“What I can say about pedros is that they're affordable, fresh chicken and Nando's is fresh. Price is higher and they need some price adjustment,” said Mthunzi Seme. “There are some things Pedro’s does better and other things Nando’s does better. Overall, The margin is small ito taste but the price difference is big,” Zakariyah Hoosain said. “Nando's Is The Best The Taste of Their Chicken Is The Same Everywhere,” Carlito Khuzwayo said.

“Don't care what Nando’s do or say...at the end of the day cash strapped consumers want value for money and a tasty meal...happy to say Pedro's is fulfilling those requirement,” Colin Samuels said. “Pedro's is a great competitor when it comes to budget. Nando's is still the best,” Mpumi Sibeko said. “Nando's all the way does not make a difference its pricey. Tryd (tried) Pedros on 2 occasions wat a disappointment. No to Pedros,” said Jay Patan.