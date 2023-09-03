No evidence of military weapons loaded onto Lady R vessel - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the three-member panel he assigned to probe the veracity of allegations which implied that South Africa sent weapons to Russia found no evidence to support the “damaging” claims. The allegations made by the United States Ambassador to South Africa in May prompted Ramaphosa to establish the panel of inquiry chaired by former Supreme Court Judge Phineas Mojapelo, featuring Advocate Leah Gcabashe SC, and former deputy minister of basic education Enver Surty.

In a national address to the nation on Sunday night, Ramaphosa said the allegations had “the most damage” to South Africa’s economy and standing. “In recent months, several quarters have used these allegations to call into question South Africa’s commitment to its position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The allegations levelled against our country had the most damaging effect on our currency, our economy and our standing in the world. In fact, it tarnished our image as a country,” said Ramaphosa. Last month, IOL reported that Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the South African government is following established diplomatic channels in seeking recourse after the major diplomatic storm sparked by Brigety’s claims.

Brigety made explosive claims that Pretoria had sold weapons to Russia, despite having taken a non-aligned stance on Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Ambassador Reuben Brigety . Picture: Twitter/Reuben E. Brigety II Ramaphosa then initiated a thorough investigation into the matter of weapons allegedly loaded onto the Russian cargo vessel Lady R when it docked in Simon's Town Naval Base in Cape Town in December last year. The panel that investigated the matter has concluded its work, and according to reports, the cargo was not weapons, as claimed by Brigety. The report was then handed to Ramaphosa.

“A number of entities and persons that had publicly claimed to have information on this matter were invited to make submissions to the panel. Many of those invited either failed to do so, or said they had no independent knowledge of the relevant facts. “From its investigation, the panel found no evidence that any cargo of weapons was loaded for export onto the ship Lady R. The panel found that there was no evidence to support the claim that the ship transported weapons from South Africa destined for Russia.” Last month, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula insisted Brigety should fall on his sword after the allegations were found to be untrue.