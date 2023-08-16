ANC dips flag in remembrance of 38 miners killed in Marikana

The African National Congress has dipped its flag in remembrance of the mine workers shot dead in clashes with police in Marikana in 2012. Eleven years ago, police opened fire on a group of mineworkers who were protesting against their poor working and living conditions, poor wages and other issues; 38 miners, two police officers and two security guards were killed while 78 miners were seriously wounded.

"The ANC joins millions of South Africans in remembrance of the fateful days of 12 to 16 August 2012. South Africa is a constitutional democracy founded on dialogue and negotiations and resolution of deadlock through compromise, offering a win-win to all parties,” said ANC national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri. “The regrettable outcomes during the Marikana tragedy should never ever be allowed to find foot in the current epoch,” he said. He said since the tragedy, government has introduced progressive laws to regulate the industry and other sectors of the economy.

“These include the Labour Relations Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Occupational Health and Safety Act and other laws designed to protect and regulate relations between employees and employers, setting norms and standards for mining houses for compliance with safety and environmental issues,” Bhengu-Motsiri said. The ANC further highlighted the interventions undertaken to assist the Marikana community which included job creation, the extension of the living wage, construction of schools, a clinic and community hall, as well as donations of land and payment of reparations to widows and families of those killed in the tragedy. The ANC also took a swipe at parties using the Marikana tragedy as a political tool.