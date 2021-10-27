Hawks shut down four money lending businesses in North West town

Rustenburg – Four alleged loan sharks were closed for running illegal money lending businesses in Coligny in North West, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks, said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the businesses were closed during an operation conducted jointly by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation based in Mahikeng with the National Credit Regulator officials, assisted by visible policing to curb illegal money lending schemes in Coligny.

"Four properties where these businesses are operating from were identified and police pounced on them to stop illegal activities, seized supposed clients' identity documents, Sassa [SA Social Security Agency] cards as well as bank cards. "Four people aged between 43 and 51 were charged in terms of the National Credit Act. Their businesses were closed down and they each paid R5 000 admission of guilt fine. They were also taught about ways of conducting legitimate money lending business by registering with the National Credit Regulator," she said. In the Eastern Cape, the Hawks said Nokwanda Margaret Matebese, 40, appeared in the Gqeberha New Law Court on Tuesday, after her arrest by the Gqeberha-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team on the same day for charges of fraud and money laundering.

"It is alleged that on December 2, 2020 an amount of R500 000 was stolen from a Nedbank client’s account by a bank employee. It is further reported that an amount of R200 000 was transferred into the Nedbank account of Matebese Funerals. "The accused Nokwanda and her husband Ntsikelelo Matebese, 44, are further alleged to have withdrawn R160 000 of this money on December 3, 2021," spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said. She said on realising the suspicious fraudulent transaction, the bank immediately froze the account of Matebese Funerals and recovered R40 000.