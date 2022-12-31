Durban - A Klerksdorp man died after a generator exploded during load shedding. According to reports by News24, Pieter Redelinghuis died a day after his first granddaughter was born.

His son Bernard told News 24, that his father had been home when he heard an unusual sound coming from the generator that supplied power to his garden and it exploded before his father could get to it. Redelinghuys was rushed to hospital and was admitted to the intensive care unit, having suffered 80% of burns to his body, but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, News24 reported.

His first granddaughter was born on Wednesday, and he did not get to meet her, News24 reported. He has a grandson. His family told News24 that they were devastated and described Redelinghuys as their hero, News24 reported.

His funeral is expected to take place next week. In another incident a Pakistani woman allegedly died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator during load shedding. The Citizen reported that the woman and her family were found unconscious by neighbours at their Johannesburg home.

It is believed that the family fell asleep with the generator running in a locked garage. Dr Khalid M Mirza, a member of the Overseas Pakistanis Advisory Council Africa told the Citizen that three other members of the family were in a critical conditional in ICU. The country has been experiencing rolling blackouts with Stage 2 load shedding implemented at 5am today.