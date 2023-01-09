A 60-year-old man mauled to death by his own pet dogs at the weekend has been identified as former Zambian footballer, Philemon Mulala. Mulala played for the Mufulira Wanderers in Zambia is known for scoring two goals in the 1984 Cecafa Cup semi-final against Kenya, taking Zambia to its first cup triumph. He also played for the KK11.

Police said Mulala's lifeless body was found in the garden of the Lichtenburg home he shared with his wife. Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said: “His wife had been busy on the other side of their home on Saturday when she heard dogs barking. “She didn’t bother to go and check what was wrong as their house is situated on a busy street and the dogs are frequently barking at pedestrians and vehicles passing by.

“After the electricity was restored, she allegedly went inside the house looking for her husband, but could not find him," said Tselanyane. He said she continued to look for her husband and found him in the yard. Tselanyane said that Mulala's wife reported that he had been bitten by his dogs.

"Police and Emergency Medical Rescue Services were called and the man was certified dead at the scene. The SPCA were also called and the three dogs were removed from the premises," Tselanyane said. He said an inquest docket has been opened and investigation into the matter continues. In a post on its page, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) said Mulala was notably part of the 1984 East and Central Africa Challenge squad under Colonel Brightwell Banda that won the trophy.

