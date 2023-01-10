We never thought the dogs would turn on us, says widow after husband mauled to death

Durban - A widow whose dogs mauled her husband to death at the weekend said she didn’t think they would turn on them. Philemon Mulala, 60, a former Zambian footballer was mauled to death by his three dogs at his home in Lichtenburg in the North West.

Police said Mulala’s wife had been busy on the other side of the house when she heard dogs barking. According to police spokesperson Sam Tselanyane: “She didn’t bother to go and check what was wrong as their house is situated on a busy street and the dogs are frequently barking at pedestrians and vehicles passing by. Moreover, after the electricity was restored, she allegedly went inside the house looking for her husband, but could not find him,” said Tselanyane. Mulala’s widow found him lying motionless in their garden.

“She then quickly went outside only to find that her husband was bitten by their dogs, two staffie or pitbull crossings and one unknown breed dog. Police and Emergency Medical Rescue Services were called and the man was certified dead at the scene.” Speaking to New24, Lillian Chileshe said they loved their dogs and never thought they would turn on them. She further told them she found her husband lying face down and his hands covering his face.

Chileshe told News24 that the dogs had bit her husband’s throat and he had also sustained injuries to his face and arms. She said her husband loved those dogs dearly. The dogs named Prosper, Blessing and Bulldozer had lived with the family since puppies, according to News24.

