Taxi driver arrested for allegedly bringing R2 million heroine from Namibia into SA

Rustenburg – A 30-year-old minibus taxi driver was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle heroine with an estimated street value of R2m into South Africa from Namibia. The taxi driver was arrested at the Vioolsdrift border post on Monday.

“It is alleged that a Toyota Quantum travelling from Namibia was searched at the border post at 12.15am, when police members discovered the drugs hidden under the driver’s seat,” said Colonel Mashay Gamieldien. “According to the driver, he was requested to deliver the package in Cape Town. The street value of the heroine is estimated at R2m.” She said the taxi driver from Philippi in Cape Town, was expected to appear in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of dealing in drugs.

“The police in the Northern Cape will continue unabatedly to squeeze the space for drug to dealers operating in the province.” In KwaZulu-Natal, the Hawks said six people were arrested for dealing in drugs in the Pietermaritzburg area on Saturday. “In October 2020 two accused, Zolile Zikalala, 42, and Katlego Phahlane, 26, were intercepted on the N3 near Hilton in Pietermaritzburg. They were found in possession of 30 000 mandrax tablets to the street value of approximately R1.5m and were placed under arrest," said Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

He said the Hawks members continued with an intensive investigation that led to the arrest of more six men at the weekend. “During the operation, members seized four jaws of crack cocaine and R54 080 suspected to be proceeds of crime.” IOL