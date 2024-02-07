Top 5 luxury getaways in Northern Cape to visit in the month of love

Where do you go if your wallet is full and you have visited all the ‘best’ places the world has to offer to enjoy with your significant other? It’s not a trick question. There are a number of beautiful luxury locations right here on home soil. And what better time to visit than to visit during the month of love?

We list the top 5 luxury getaways in the Northern Cape. It’s worth noting that these getaways vary in price and booking enquiries can be made on the emails and contact details given. Naries Namakwa Retreat The stunning Naries Namakwa Retreat, nestled between Springbok and Kleinzee, offers a serene escape amidst spectacular scenery.

With this retreat promising adventure and exploration, it is the ideal base for discovering the wonders of the Namakwa Region, from the Richtersveld to historic shipwrecks. Alternatively, if you want to sit in and chill, accommodation options at Naries cater to every taste, from luxurious Mountain Suites to charming Family Cottages. Address: Off the R355, Namaqualand, 8240, Northern Cape Contact details: +27 (0) 76-238-2934

[email protected] Note: No children under 12 The Kimberley Anne Small Luxury Hotel

What sets this four-star luxury hotel stand apart is its meticulous attention to detail evident in every aspect. You can choose from sixteen exquisitely appointed rooms, giving it an exclusive feel. Foodies will love the locally inspired culinary creations crafted by internationally trained chefs and for a more laid-back dining experience, unwind at the Meerkat Deck cocktail bar. The hotel can suit most needs whether attending a conference, meeting, or social event. Kimberly Anne Hotel guarantees an exclusive and unforgettable experience for any occasion. Address: 60 Mac Dougall Street, Kimberley, 8201, Northern Cape

Contact details: +27 53 492 0004 [email protected] Tswalu Kalahari Reserve

Tswalu Kalahari Reserve offers an unparalleled wilderness experience at the southern edge of the Kalahari, boasting access to South Africa's largest privately protected area. If wildlife is your thing, then the reserve is right up your alley as visitors can explore with exclusive safari vehicles, enjoy unhurried exploration, nature walks, and stargazing. As a conservation-focused project, Tswalu safeguards biodiversity while offering luxury accommodations for a maximum of 40 guests across three camps.

For more information and booking enquiries, visit their site. Address: Farm Korannaberg 296, Van Zylsrus, 8467 South Africa

Contact details: +27 53 781 9211 or +27 71 896 7752 [email protected] Tutwa Desert Lodge

Tutwa Desert Lodge is dedicated to being a serene oasis committed to eco-conscious practices. With its luxurious Verandah Suites, Upstairs Suites, and Annex Rooms, guests enjoy spacious comfort and Instagrammable views. Wildlife sightings, including antelope and giraffe, are common along natural game paths near the lodge. The dinner menu highlights African cuisine with contemporary flavours. Furthermore the lodge is situated near Namibian national parks and is accessible from Upington Airport within a three-hour drive. Address: Tutwa Desert Lodge, Schuitdrift, Greater Augrabies, 8870

Contact details: Cell: +27(0) 83 277 8550 Tel: +27(0) 54 451 9200 [email protected]

River Place Manor Perched perfectly on the banks of the beautiful Orange River, River Place Manor provides a serene escape with uninterrupted views of the river and lush gardens. Guests can revel in spectacular sunrises, starry African skies, and if you are lucky, the occasional call of the fish eagle. Another exclusive pick as it features 15 luxurious river-facing rooms and attentive staff. To give it extra charm, the manor epitomises the charm of the Green Kalahari, offering a personalised and unforgettable stay in a homely environment.