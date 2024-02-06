Simple, yet romantic Valentine’s Day marriage proposal ideas

Valentine's Day is the one day in the year set aside for couples to express their love and commitment to one another. When it comes to marriage proposals, what better day to ask your loved one to spend the rest of their lives with you than on the day of love?

Proposing on the day might seem like a cliché to some, but it’s how you do it that really matters. When you decide how to do it, remember it’s a story you will be telling your children and your grandchildren. So best you make it a great one. If you're looking for some inspiration on how to pop the question on this special day, here are a few simple, yet undoubtedly romantic ideas.

Romantic getaway One classic and romantic idea for Valentine's is to plan a surprise getaway to a beautiful destination. Whether it's a cosy cabin in the mountains, a beachfront resort, or a charming bed and breakfast, whisking your partner away to a romantic setting can set the stage for a truly unforgettable proposal. The great outdoors If you and your partner enjoy the great outdoors, consider proposing during a hike, picnic, or another outdoor adventure.

Choose a scenic spot with breathtaking views, and take advantage of the natural beauty around you to create a romantic and intimate setting for your proposal. Recreate a memorable moment Another thoughtful proposal idea is to recreate your first date or another significant moment in your relationship. Take your partner to a place where you had your first date. Picture: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels Take your partner to the same restaurant where you had your first date, or visit the spot where you shared a special moment together.

Then, when the time is right, get down on one knee and ask for their hand in marriage. Breakfast in bed If your special someone is more of a homebody, then serve a yummy breakfast in bed and pop the question. If your partner usually wakes up before you, best you make sure that you’re up before them on the day and already cooking up a storm by the time they wake up.

This in itself will be a special treat. Then when you’re enjoying your breakfast, you can take out the ring and propose. Breakfast in bed is always a treat. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels Get your pet involved Here’s another idea for those who want to propose at home. If you have a pet, attach the engagement ring to its collar and get your furry friend to deliver the surprise.