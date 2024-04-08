Not one, not two but THREE people have won the Powerball jackpot and this is how much each person wins

Three people won the Powerball jackpot which was estimated at around R131 million for the April 5 draw. After 19 consecutive roll-overs the money was finally won on Friday night.

According to the Ithuba Draw officer each person will walk away with a whopping R44,762,152.47. In the second division 10 people have five correct number and each person wins R76,057.80. The Powerball jackpot has rolled over to R5million for Wednesday’s draw.

In addition, two people won the Powerball Plus jackpot also from the April 5 draw. The Powerball Plus jackpot had rolled over 10 times and was estimated at R33million up for grabs. Each winner according to the draw sheet will walk with a cool R17,372,610.60.

One person guessed five correct numbers and wins R319, 223.30. In January, one person walked away with R121 million Powerball jackpot also after 19 consecutive roll-overs. In March this year one person bagged almost R29 million in the Powerball Plus jackpot from the February 27 draw.

The National Lottery Ithuba said winning ticket was purchased via the FNB online banking platform. Ithuba said the winner described the experience as similar to golden confetti falling on them, accompanied by the tunes of jazz or soul music, while enjoying a vacation at an ocean-based destination. “The winner intends to invest in property, allocate a portion of the winnings for a charitable donation, handle their newfound wealth wisely, and continue to pursue their passion in their current job.”