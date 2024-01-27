One person has won the R120million Powerball jackpot from Friday’s draw.
The jackpot had rolled over for 19 consecutive times and climbed to a guaranteed staggering R120million for the January 26 draw.
According to the National Lottery Ithuba website one person had won the jackpot by guessing the five correct numbers and the Powerball number.
A total of nine people had guessed five correct numbers and will each walk away with almost R94,800.
In addition of 53 people had four correct number and will each get R10,000.
The Powerball Plus jackpot was not won.
Announcing the details of the draw Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “This jackpot stands as a symbol of our unwavering commitment to enhancing the National Lottery experience and making dreams come true for our players.”
The next Powerball jackpot on January 30 is R5million.
IOL News