The jackpot had rolled over for 19 consecutive times and climbed to a guaranteed staggering R120million for the January 26 draw.

One person has won the R120million Powerball jackpot from Friday’s draw.

According to the National Lottery Ithuba website one person had won the jackpot by guessing the five correct numbers and the Powerball number.

A total of nine people had guessed five correct numbers and will each walk away with almost R94,800.

In addition of 53 people had four correct number and will each get R10,000.